 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MphasiS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,519.82 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MphasiS are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,519.82 crore in September 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 2,869.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 418.46 crore in September 2022 up 22.55% from Rs. 341.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 661.20 crore in September 2022 up 22.01% from Rs. 541.93 crore in September 2021.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 22.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.23 in September 2021.

MphasiS shares closed at 2,147.40 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.59% returns over the last 6 months and -38.12% over the last 12 months.

MphasiS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,519.82 3,411.24 2,869.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,519.82 3,411.24 2,869.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,038.96 2,006.45 1,678.59
Depreciation 80.15 79.57 66.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 863.07 804.79 692.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 537.64 520.43 431.99
Other Income 43.41 35.62 43.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 581.05 556.05 475.93
Interest 26.00 23.18 16.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 555.05 532.87 459.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 555.05 532.87 459.66
Tax 136.59 130.99 118.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 418.46 401.88 341.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 418.46 401.88 341.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 418.46 401.88 341.46
Equity Share Capital 188.15 188.08 187.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6,788.96 7,202.16 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.25 21.38 18.23
Diluted EPS 22.10 21.17 17.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.24 21.38 18.23
Diluted EPS 22.10 21.17 17.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #MphasiS #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.