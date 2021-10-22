MphasiS Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,869.23 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,869.23 crore in September 2021 up 17.81% from Rs. 2,435.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 341.46 crore in September 2021 up 14.11% from Rs. 299.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 541.93 crore in September 2021 up 13.25% from Rs. 478.54 crore in September 2020.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 18.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 16.04 in September 2020.

MphasiS shares closed at 3,396.45 on October 21, 2021 (NSE)