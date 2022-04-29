 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MphasiS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,277.67 crore, up 29.85% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MphasiS are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,277.67 crore in March 2022 up 29.85% from Rs. 2,524.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 392.07 crore in March 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 316.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 616.31 crore in March 2022 up 23.33% from Rs. 499.72 crore in March 2021.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 20.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.96 in March 2021.

MphasiS shares closed at 2,798.05 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 59.99% over the last 12 months.

MphasiS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,277.67 3,123.72 2,524.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,277.67 3,123.72 2,524.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,952.12 1,839.92 1,453.96
Depreciation 79.85 82.58 61.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 748.38 730.67 603.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 497.31 470.54 405.44
Other Income 39.15 30.65 32.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 536.46 501.19 438.03
Interest 20.84 21.62 14.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 515.62 479.57 423.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 515.62 479.57 423.63
Tax 123.55 121.89 106.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 392.07 357.68 316.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 392.07 357.68 316.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 392.07 357.68 316.94
Equity Share Capital 187.83 187.48 187.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6,755.31 6,288.71 6,339.66
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.89 19.09 16.96
Diluted EPS 20.61 18.85 16.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.89 19.09 16.96
Diluted EPS 20.61 18.85 16.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
