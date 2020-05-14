MphasiS Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,346.15 crore, up 15.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,346.15 crore in March 2020 up 15.86% from Rs. 2,024.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 353.23 crore in March 2020 up 32.72% from Rs. 266.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.52 crore in March 2020 up 32.92% from Rs. 373.56 crore in March 2019.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 18.94 in March 2020 from Rs. 14.30 in March 2019.

MphasiS shares closed at 803.00 on May 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.91% returns over the last 6 months and -15.56% over the last 12 months.