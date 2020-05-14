App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MphasiS Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,346.15 crore, up 15.86% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MphasiS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,346.15 crore in March 2020 up 15.86% from Rs. 2,024.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 353.23 crore in March 2020 up 32.72% from Rs. 266.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.52 crore in March 2020 up 32.92% from Rs. 373.56 crore in March 2019.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 18.94 in March 2020 from Rs. 14.30 in March 2019.

MphasiS shares closed at 803.00 on May 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.91% returns over the last 6 months and -15.56% over the last 12 months.

MphasiS
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,346.152,276.722,024.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,346.152,276.722,024.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,321.101,258.941,112.34
Depreciation60.8757.5719.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses581.05590.86572.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax383.13369.35320.39
Other Income52.5236.1733.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax435.65405.52353.60
Interest20.6519.015.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax415.00386.51347.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax415.00386.51347.68
Tax61.7792.9081.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities353.23293.60266.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period353.23293.60266.15
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates353.23293.60266.15
Equity Share Capital186.54186.45186.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves5,643.065,275.185,063.59
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.9415.7514.30
Diluted EPS18.8215.6314.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.9415.7514.30
Diluted EPS18.8215.6314.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 14, 2020 11:11 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #MphasiS #Results

Coronavirus pandemic: Railways now keeping record of destination address of passengers for contact tracing

Cats can contract coronavirus, risk of transmission to humans unknown: Study

Uber to require face masks for drivers, riders

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

