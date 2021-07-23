MphasiS Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,690.83 crore, up 17.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,690.83 crore in June 2021 up 17.6% from Rs. 2,288.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 339.69 crore in June 2021 up 23.47% from Rs. 275.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 536.04 crore in June 2021 up 17.69% from Rs. 455.48 crore in June 2020.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 18.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.75 in June 2020.

MphasiS shares closed at 2,397.40 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.93% returns over the last 6 months and 140.92% over the last 12 months.