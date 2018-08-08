MphasiS consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 1,820.22 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,820.22 1,744.49 1,535.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,820.22 1,744.49 1,535.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,037.39 1,012.25 913.72 Depreciation 17.90 17.11 18.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 462.82 422.77 392.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 302.12 292.36 211.39 Other Income 45.27 42.26 46.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 347.39 334.63 258.30 Interest 4.49 4.32 2.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 342.90 330.31 256.24 Exceptional Items -- -13.08 -- P/L Before Tax 342.90 317.23 256.24 Tax 84.59 79.56 69.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 258.31 237.67 187.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 258.31 237.67 187.19 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 258.31 237.67 187.19 Equity Share Capital 193.32 193.27 193.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 5,543.11 5,288.52 5,018.39 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.36 12.98 9.09 Diluted EPS 13.23 12.90 9.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.36 12.30 9.09 Diluted EPS 13.23 12.22 9.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited