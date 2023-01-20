 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MphasiS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,506.21 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MphasiS are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,506.21 crore in December 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 3,123.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 412.27 crore in December 2022 up 15.26% from Rs. 357.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 657.48 crore in December 2022 up 12.63% from Rs. 583.77 crore in December 2021.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 21.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.09 in December 2021.

MphasiS shares closed at 2,067.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.70% returns over the last 6 months and -33.06% over the last 12 months.

MphasiS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,506.21 3,519.82 3,123.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,506.21 3,519.82 3,123.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,049.82 2,038.96 1,839.92
Depreciation 82.08 80.15 82.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 838.89 863.07 730.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 535.43 537.64 470.54
Other Income 39.98 43.41 30.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 575.40 581.05 501.19
Interest 24.41 26.00 21.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 551.00 555.05 479.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 551.00 555.05 479.57
Tax 138.72 136.59 121.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 412.27 418.46 357.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 412.27 418.46 357.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 412.27 418.46 357.68
Equity Share Capital 188.33 188.15 187.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 7,271.54 6,788.96 6,288.71
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.90 22.25 19.09
Diluted EPS 21.78 22.10 18.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.90 22.24 19.09
Diluted EPS 21.78 22.10 18.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

