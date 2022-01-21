MphasiS Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,123.72 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,123.72 crore in December 2021 up 26.24% from Rs. 2,474.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 357.68 crore in December 2021 up 9.88% from Rs. 325.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 583.77 crore in December 2021 up 16.27% from Rs. 502.08 crore in December 2020.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 19.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.44 in December 2020.

MphasiS shares closed at 3,051.05 on January 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.82% returns over the last 6 months and 85.24% over the last 12 months.