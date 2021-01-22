MphasiS Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,474.39 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,474.39 crore in December 2020 up 8.68% from Rs. 2,276.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 325.53 crore in December 2020 up 10.87% from Rs. 293.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 502.08 crore in December 2020 up 8.42% from Rs. 463.09 crore in December 2019.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 17.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.75 in December 2019.

MphasiS shares closed at 1,600.65 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.62% returns over the last 6 months and 81.89% over the last 12 months.