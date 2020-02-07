MphasiS Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,276.72 crore, up 15.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,276.72 crore in December 2019 up 15.51% from Rs. 1,970.96 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 293.60 crore in December 2019 up 5.62% from Rs. 277.97 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 463.09 crore in December 2019 up 21.49% from Rs. 381.19 crore in December 2018.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 15.75 in December 2019 from Rs. 14.40 in December 2018.

MphasiS shares closed at 942.95 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.15% returns over the last 6 months and -8.13% over the last 12 months.