MphasiS Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,970.96 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,970.96 crore in December 2018 up 18.68% from Rs. 1,660.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.97 crore in December 2018 up 29.32% from Rs. 214.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.19 crore in December 2018 up 23.16% from Rs. 309.52 crore in December 2017.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 14.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.13 in December 2017.

MphasiS shares closed at 921.25 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.79% over the last 12 months.