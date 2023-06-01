MPDL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 59.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 59.08% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2023 up 1081.38% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2023 up 956.86% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

MPDL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2022.

MPDL shares closed at 26.35 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.00% returns over the last 6 months and 43.60% over the last 12 months.