English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MPDL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 59.08% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 59.08% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2023 up 1081.38% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2023 up 956.86% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

    MPDL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2022.

    MPDL shares closed at 26.35 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.00% returns over the last 6 months and 43.60% over the last 12 months.

    MPDL LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.723.631.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.723.631.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.86-1.22-0.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.220.05
    Depreciation0.020.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.176.122.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.93-1.49-0.52
    Other Income0.410.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.35-1.48-0.51
    Interest0.35----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.00-1.48-0.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.00-1.48-0.51
    Tax-0.98----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.98-1.48-0.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.98-1.48-0.51
    Equity Share Capital7.417.417.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.71-2.00-0.71
    Diluted EPS6.71-2.00-0.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.71-2.00-0.71
    Diluted EPS6.71-2.00-0.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MPDL #MPDL LIMITED #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am