English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MPDL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, up 36.74% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in June 2023 up 36.74% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 37.15% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 102.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

    MPDL shares closed at 23.49 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.83% returns over the last 6 months and 22.66% over the last 12 months.

    MPDL LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.100.721.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.100.721.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.64-15.86-2.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.450.15
    Depreciation0.010.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.8312.174.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.243.93-0.37
    Other Income0.240.410.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.004.35-0.36
    Interest0.220.35--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.234.00-0.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.234.00-0.36
    Tax---0.98--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.234.98-0.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.234.98-0.36
    Equity Share Capital7.417.417.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.316.71-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.316.71-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.316.71-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.316.71-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MPDL #MPDL LIMITED #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!