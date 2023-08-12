MPDL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, up 36.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in June 2023 up 36.74% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 37.15% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 102.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

MPDL shares closed at 23.49 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.83% returns over the last 6 months and 22.66% over the last 12 months.