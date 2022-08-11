 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MPDL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 54.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in June 2022 down 54.1% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 5268.57% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 294.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

MPDL shares closed at 19.85 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.17% returns over the last 6 months and 80.45% over the last 12 months.

MPDL LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.54 1.75 3.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.54 1.75 3.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.33 -0.75 1.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.05 0.08
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.08 2.96 1.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 -0.52 -0.26
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.51 0.18
Interest -- -- 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.36 -0.51 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.36 -0.51 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.36 -0.51 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.36 -0.51 0.01
Equity Share Capital 7.41 7.41 7.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.71 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.71 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.71 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.71 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MPDL #MPDL LIMITED #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.