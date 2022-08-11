MPDL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 54.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in June 2022 down 54.1% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 5268.57% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 294.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

MPDL shares closed at 19.85 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.17% returns over the last 6 months and 80.45% over the last 12 months.