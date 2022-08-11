MPDL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 54.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in June 2022 down 54.1% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 5268.57% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 294.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
MPDL shares closed at 19.85 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.17% returns over the last 6 months and 80.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|MPDL LIMITED
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.54
|1.75
|3.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.54
|1.75
|3.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.33
|-0.75
|1.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.05
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.08
|2.96
|1.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.52
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.51
|0.18
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.51
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-0.51
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.51
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.51
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|7.41
|7.41
|7.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.71
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.71
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.71
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.71
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited