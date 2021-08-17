MPDL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, up 2407.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in June 2021 up 2407.57% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 98.92% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020.

MPDL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2020.

MPDL shares closed at 11.50 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.79% returns over the last 6 months and 3.51% over the last 12 months.