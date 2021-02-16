MPDL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 88.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2020 down 88.49% from Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020 down 219.93% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020 down 147.67% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

MPDL shares closed at 11.84 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.57% returns over the last 6 months and 419.30% over the last 12 months.