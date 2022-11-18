MPDL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore, up 381.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore in September 2022 up 381.55% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 down 1255.25% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2022 down 1335% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

MPDL shares closed at 19.05 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 40.07% over the last 12 months.