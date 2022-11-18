 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPDL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore, up 381.55% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore in September 2022 up 381.55% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 down 1255.25% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2022 down 1335% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

MPDL shares closed at 19.05 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 40.07% over the last 12 months.

MPDL LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.80 2.94 1.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.80 2.94 1.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 -2.33 -1.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.38 0.42 0.18
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.25 5.81 3.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.22 -1.06 -0.66
Other Income 0.25 0.25 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.97 -0.81 -0.22
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.97 -0.81 -0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.97 -0.81 -0.22
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.97 -0.81 -0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.97 -0.81 -0.22
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.97 -0.81 -0.22
Equity Share Capital 7.41 7.41 7.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.01 -1.09 -0.30
Diluted EPS -4.01 -1.09 -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.01 -1.09 -0.30
Diluted EPS -4.01 -1.09 -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

