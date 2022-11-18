English
    MPDL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore, up 381.55% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore in September 2022 up 381.55% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 down 1255.25% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2022 down 1335% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    MPDL shares closed at 19.05 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 40.07% over the last 12 months.

    MPDL LIMITED
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.802.941.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.802.941.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.28-2.33-1.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.420.18
    Depreciation0.100.100.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.255.813.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.22-1.06-0.66
    Other Income0.250.250.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.97-0.81-0.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.97-0.81-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.97-0.81-0.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.97-0.81-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.97-0.81-0.22
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.97-0.81-0.22
    Equity Share Capital7.417.417.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.01-1.09-0.30
    Diluted EPS-4.01-1.09-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.01-1.09-0.30
    Diluted EPS-4.01-1.09-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm