MPDL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore, up 381.55% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore in September 2022 up 381.55% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 down 1255.25% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2022 down 1335% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
MPDL shares closed at 19.05 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 40.07% over the last 12 months.
|MPDL LIMITED
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.80
|2.94
|1.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.80
|2.94
|1.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|-2.33
|-1.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.42
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.25
|5.81
|3.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.22
|-1.06
|-0.66
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.25
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.97
|-0.81
|-0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.97
|-0.81
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.97
|-0.81
|-0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.97
|-0.81
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.97
|-0.81
|-0.22
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.97
|-0.81
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|7.41
|7.41
|7.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.01
|-1.09
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.01
|-1.09
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.01
|-1.09
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.01
|-1.09
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited