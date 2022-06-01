MPDL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, up 87.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in March 2022 up 87.16% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 579.05% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 1633.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

MPDL shares closed at 17.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.31% returns over the last 6 months and 96.27% over the last 12 months.