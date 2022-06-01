MPDL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, up 87.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in March 2022 up 87.16% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 579.05% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 1633.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
MPDL shares closed at 17.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.31% returns over the last 6 months and 96.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|MPDL LIMITED
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.81
|0.41
|1.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.81
|0.41
|1.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.93
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.08
|-1.33
|3.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.25
|-0.10
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.36
|2.14
|-1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.12
|-0.67
|-0.54
|Other Income
|5.38
|0.11
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.74
|-0.56
|-0.09
|Interest
|--
|--
|-0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.74
|-0.56
|0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.74
|-0.56
|0.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.74
|-0.56
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.74
|-0.56
|0.53
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.00
|-0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.74
|-0.56
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|7.41
|7.41
|7.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-0.75
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-0.75
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-0.75
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-0.75
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited