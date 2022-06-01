 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPDL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, up 87.16% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in March 2022 up 87.16% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 579.05% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 1633.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

MPDL shares closed at 17.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.31% returns over the last 6 months and 96.27% over the last 12 months.

MPDL LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.81 0.41 1.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.81 0.41 1.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.93 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.07 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.08 -1.33 3.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.25 -0.10
Depreciation 0.18 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.36 2.14 -1.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.12 -0.67 -0.54
Other Income 5.38 0.11 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.74 -0.56 -0.09
Interest -- -- -0.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.74 -0.56 0.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.74 -0.56 0.53
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.74 -0.56 0.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.74 -0.56 0.53
Minority Interest 0.00 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.00 -0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.74 -0.56 0.36
Equity Share Capital 7.41 7.41 7.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.35 -0.75 0.49
Diluted EPS -2.35 -0.75 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.35 -0.75 0.49
Diluted EPS -2.35 -0.75 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:58 pm
