MPDL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore in June 2023 up 13.48% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2023 down 157.98% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 down 112.68% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

MPDL shares closed at 23.49 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.83% returns over the last 6 months and 22.66% over the last 12 months.