    MPDL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore in June 2023 up 13.48% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2023 down 157.98% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 down 112.68% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

    MPDL shares closed at 23.49 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.83% returns over the last 6 months and 22.66% over the last 12 months.

    MPDL LIMITED
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.34-1.372.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.34-1.372.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.64-13.81-2.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.760.42
    Depreciation0.171.050.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.206.515.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.074.12-1.06
    Other Income0.390.700.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.684.83-0.81
    Interest0.600.94--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.283.89-0.81
    Exceptional Items---1.05--
    P/L Before Tax-2.282.84-0.81
    Tax--1.45--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.281.39-0.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.281.39-0.81
    Minority Interest0.200.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.081.40-0.81
    Equity Share Capital7.417.417.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.801.88-1.09
    Diluted EPS-2.801.88-1.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.801.88-1.09
    Diluted EPS-2.801.88-1.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

