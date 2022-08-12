 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPDL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 12.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in June 2022 down 12.18% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022 down 2641.16% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 down 494.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

MPDL shares closed at 19.15 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.36% returns over the last 6 months and 74.09% over the last 12 months.

MPDL LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.94 2.81 3.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.94 2.81 3.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.93 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.07 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.33 5.08 1.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.42 0.31 0.08
Depreciation 0.10 0.18 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.81 3.36 1.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.06 -7.12 -0.26
Other Income 0.25 5.38 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 -1.74 0.18
Interest -- -- 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.81 -1.74 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.81 -1.74 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.81 -1.74 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.81 -1.74 0.01
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.81 -1.74 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 7.41 7.41 7.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.09 -2.35 -0.04
Diluted EPS -1.09 -2.35 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.09 -2.35 -0.04
Diluted EPS -1.09 -2.35 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
