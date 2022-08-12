MPDL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 12.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in June 2022 down 12.18% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022 down 2641.16% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 down 494.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

MPDL shares closed at 19.15 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.36% returns over the last 6 months and 74.09% over the last 12 months.