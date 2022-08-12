MPDL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 12.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPDL LIMITED are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in June 2022 down 12.18% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022 down 2641.16% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 down 494.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
MPDL shares closed at 19.15 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.36% returns over the last 6 months and 74.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|MPDL LIMITED
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.94
|2.81
|3.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.94
|2.81
|3.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.93
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.07
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.33
|5.08
|1.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.31
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.18
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.81
|3.36
|1.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-7.12
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.25
|5.38
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-1.74
|0.18
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-1.74
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|-1.74
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|-1.74
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|-1.74
|0.01
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.81
|-1.74
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|7.41
|7.41
|7.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|-2.35
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|-2.35
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|-2.35
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|-2.35
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited