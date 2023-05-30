English
    Motor and Gen F Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 10.36% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motor and General Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 10.36% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 down 554.96% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 182.35% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

    Motor and Gen F shares closed at 28.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.70% returns over the last 6 months and -2.89% over the last 12 months.

    Motor and General Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.361.351.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.361.351.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.610.590.60
    Depreciation0.320.320.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.971.350.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.54-0.92-0.18
    Other Income1.660.560.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-0.350.33
    Interest0.110.120.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.99-0.470.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.99-0.470.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.99-0.470.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.99-0.470.22
    Equity Share Capital19.3619.3619.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.120.06
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.120.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.120.06
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.120.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:12 am