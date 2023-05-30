Motor and Gen F Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 10.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 10.36% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 down 554.96% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 182.35% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

Motor and Gen F shares closed at 28.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.70% returns over the last 6 months and -2.89% over the last 12 months.