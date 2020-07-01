Motor and Gen F Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, up 12.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motor and General Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in March 2020 up 12.79% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2020 up 9.57% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2020 up 30.03% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2019.
Motor and Gen F shares closed at 20.80 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -0.95% over the last 12 months.
|Motor and General Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.47
|1.57
|1.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.47
|1.57
|1.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.65
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.34
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.13
|2.68
|4.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.58
|-2.10
|-4.07
|Other Income
|2.04
|0.96
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.54
|-1.14
|-3.59
|Interest
|0.36
|0.15
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.90
|-1.29
|-4.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.90
|-1.29
|-4.11
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|-0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.93
|-1.29
|-3.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.93
|-1.29
|-3.24
|Equity Share Capital
|19.36
|19.36
|19.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.66
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.66
|-1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.66
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.66
|-1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am