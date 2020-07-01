Motor and Gen F Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, up 12.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in March 2020 up 12.79% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2020 up 9.57% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2020 up 30.03% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2019.

Motor and Gen F shares closed at 20.80 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -0.95% over the last 12 months.