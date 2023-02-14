Motor and Gen F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 9% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.