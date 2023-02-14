 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motor and Gen F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motor and General Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 9% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Motor and General Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.35 1.37 1.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.35 1.37 1.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.59 0.62 0.62
Depreciation 0.32 0.32 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.35 1.00 1.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 -0.57 -0.85
Other Income 0.56 0.58 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.35 0.01 -0.31
Interest 0.12 0.11 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.47 -0.11 -0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.47 -0.11 -0.43
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 -0.11 -0.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 -0.11 -0.43
Equity Share Capital 19.36 19.36 19.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.03 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.03 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.03 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.03 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited