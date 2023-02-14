Motor and Gen F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motor and General Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 9% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Motor and Gen F shares closed at 40.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.25% returns over the last 6 months and 63.47% over the last 12 months.
|Motor and General Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.35
|1.37
|1.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.35
|1.37
|1.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.59
|0.62
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.32
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.35
|1.00
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-0.57
|-0.85
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.58
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.01
|-0.31
|Interest
|0.12
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.11
|-0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|-0.11
|-0.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|-0.11
|-0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|-0.11
|-0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|19.36
|19.36
|19.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.03
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.03
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.03
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.03
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited