    Motor and Gen F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motor and General Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 9% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Motor and Gen F shares closed at 40.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.25% returns over the last 6 months and 63.47% over the last 12 months.

    Motor and General Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.351.371.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.351.371.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.620.62
    Depreciation0.320.320.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.351.001.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-0.57-0.85
    Other Income0.560.580.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.350.01-0.31
    Interest0.120.110.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.47-0.11-0.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.47-0.11-0.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.47-0.11-0.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.47-0.11-0.43
    Equity Share Capital19.3619.3619.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.03-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.03-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.03-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.03-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am