Motor and Gen F Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore, down 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore in December 2018 down 2.75% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 388.73% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 71.64% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.

Motor and Gen F shares closed at 43.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.64% returns over the last 6 months and 8.38% over the last 12 months.