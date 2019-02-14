Motor and Gen F Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore, down 2.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motor and General Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore in December 2018 down 2.75% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 388.73% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 71.64% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.
Motor and Gen F shares closed at 43.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.64% returns over the last 6 months and 8.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Motor and General Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.41
|2.53
|2.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.41
|2.53
|2.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.73
|0.76
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.36
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.81
|1.63
|1.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.19
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.57
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.39
|0.49
|Interest
|0.11
|0.32
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.06
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|0.06
|0.05
|Tax
|-0.15
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.06
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.06
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|19.36
|19.36
|19.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited