Motor and Gen F Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 113.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in September 2021 up 113.32% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021 up 66.67% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021 up 89.36% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2020.

Motor and Gen F shares closed at 24.40 on November 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.20% returns over the last 6 months and 16.19% over the last 12 months.