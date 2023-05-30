Motor and Gen F Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 10.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motor and General Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 10.36% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 294.42% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 3140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
Motor and Gen F shares closed at 28.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.70% returns over the last 6 months and -2.89% over the last 12 months.
|Motor and General Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.36
|1.35
|1.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.36
|1.35
|1.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.59
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.32
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.93
|1.35
|1.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.50
|-0.92
|-0.82
|Other Income
|1.66
|0.56
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-0.35
|-0.30
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.96
|-0.47
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.96
|-0.47
|-0.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.96
|-0.47
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.96
|-0.47
|-0.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.98
|-0.47
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|19.36
|19.36
|19.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.12
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited