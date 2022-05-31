 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motor and Gen F Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, up 18.38% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motor and General Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in March 2022 up 18.38% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 118.89% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 98.42% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.

Motor and Gen F shares closed at 29.45 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.87% returns over the last 6 months and 45.07% over the last 12 months.

Motor and General Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.23 1.24 1.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.23 1.24 1.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.60 0.62 0.60
Depreciation 0.35 0.35 0.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.10 1.12 -0.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.82 -0.85 0.90
Other Income 0.52 0.54 1.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.31 2.79
Interest 0.12 0.12 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.42 -0.43 2.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.42 -0.43 2.67
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.42 -0.43 2.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 -0.43 2.67
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.08 0.01 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.50 -0.42 2.66
Equity Share Capital 19.36 19.36 19.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.11 0.69
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.11 0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.11 0.69
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.11 0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:35 pm
