Motor and Gen F Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, up 18.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motor and General Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in March 2022 up 18.38% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 118.89% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 98.42% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.
Motor and Gen F shares closed at 29.45 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.87% returns over the last 6 months and 45.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|Motor and General Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.23
|1.24
|1.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.23
|1.24
|1.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.62
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.35
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.10
|1.12
|-0.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|-0.85
|0.90
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.54
|1.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.31
|2.79
|Interest
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.43
|2.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|-0.43
|2.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|-0.43
|2.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|-0.43
|2.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.08
|0.01
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.50
|-0.42
|2.66
|Equity Share Capital
|19.36
|19.36
|19.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.11
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.11
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.11
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.11
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited