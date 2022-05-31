Motor and Gen F Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, up 18.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in March 2022 up 18.38% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 118.89% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 98.42% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.

Motor and Gen F shares closed at 29.45 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.87% returns over the last 6 months and 45.07% over the last 12 months.