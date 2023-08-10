Motor and Gen F Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 9.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in June 2023 up 9.89% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 97.19% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 10.81% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Motor and Gen F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Motor and Gen F shares closed at 44.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.83% returns over the last 6 months and 49.24% over the last 12 months.