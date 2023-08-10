English
    Motor and Gen F Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 9.89% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motor and General Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in June 2023 up 9.89% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 97.19% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 10.81% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    Motor and Gen F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    Motor and Gen F shares closed at 44.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.83% returns over the last 6 months and 49.24% over the last 12 months.

    Motor and General Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.491.361.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.491.361.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.610.61
    Depreciation0.290.320.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.103.931.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-3.50-0.72
    Other Income0.611.660.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-1.840.05
    Interest0.100.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.02-1.96-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.02-1.96-0.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.02-1.96-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.02-1.96-0.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02-0.02-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.00-1.98-0.07
    Equity Share Capital19.3619.3619.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.51-0.02
    Diluted EPS---0.51-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.51-0.02
    Diluted EPS---0.51-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023

