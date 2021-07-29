Motor and Gen F Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 2086% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in June 2021 up 2086% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021 up 47.06% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 61.48% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2020.

Motor and Gen F shares closed at 21.70 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 24.36% over the last 12 months.