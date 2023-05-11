Motilal Oswal upbeat on Tier-1 IT stocks, here are its top picks

markets15

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities maintains a positive outlook on the information technology (IT) sector, which has been hammered lately on worries of a muted FY24, expecting earnings to recover in the second half of the current financial year.

In a report on May 11, Motilal Oswal analysts cited a promising long-term demand outlook, attractive valuations, and historically high payout yields as reasons for their optimism.

The median yield for FY24 and FY25 is estimated to be 4.2 percent and 4.9 percent, exceeding the 4 percent mark achieved in FY23 for the first time since FY18.

This indicates that companies within its “tier 1 coverage” have been delivering attractive returns to shareholders through dividends, potentially bolstering share prices.

The valuation of the tier-1 coverage has significantly corrected, down 21 percent YoY in FY23, leading to a 1-year forward price-earnings ratio of 17x, aligning with the 10-year average and substantially lower than the peak of 33x in 2021, the report said.

The market has already priced in the potential impact of the uncertain macro environment and demand slowdown, considering the positive prospects and advancements in technology adoption by businesses, the analysts said.

A good second half

While acknowledging a near-term growth slowdown due to macroeconomic pressures in key economies, Motilal anticipates an earnings recovery in the second half of FY24, accompanied by attractive payouts.

As a result, it prefers the “tier-1 pack” the over “tier-2”. The brokerage suggest a selective approach within the sector and view any correction in its preferred names as an opportunity to accumulate further.

TCS is its top pick and it also favours HCL Technology as well as Infosys within its tier-1 coverage. The choices are based on the firm’s analysis and assessment of market prospects, the report said.

The brokerage maintains a positive long-term outlook for the IT sector, highlighting attractive valuations, historically high payout yields, and the potential for an earnings recovery.

At around 9.40 am, the sectoral Nifty IT index was trading 0.65 percent higher to 28,275 points while the benchmark NIfty was down 0.12 percent at 18,293 points.

