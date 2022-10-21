 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Motilal Oswal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 866.54 crore, up 8.22% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 866.54 crore in September 2022 up 8.22% from Rs. 800.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.11 crore in September 2022 down 3.28% from Rs. 334.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 438.85 crore in September 2022 up 0.18% from Rs. 438.07 crore in September 2021.

Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.77 in September 2021.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 702.20 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.72% returns over the last 6 months and -24.08% over the last 12 months.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 857.10 462.27 787.12
Other Operating Income 9.44 9.34 13.62
Total Income From Operations 866.54 471.61 800.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 154.11 143.41 121.89
Depreciation 13.16 10.99 10.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 7.72 3.51 6.70
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 276.43 253.72 240.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 415.12 59.98 421.30
Other Income 10.57 10.21 6.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 425.69 70.19 427.88
Interest 55.05 45.97 34.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 370.64 24.22 393.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 370.64 24.22 393.02
Tax 47.53 19.86 58.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 323.11 4.36 334.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 323.11 4.36 334.07
Equity Share Capital 14.76 14.91 14.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.86 0.29 22.77
Diluted EPS 21.74 0.29 22.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.89 0.29 22.77
Diluted EPS 21.74 0.29 22.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Motilal Oswal #Motilal Oswal Financial Services #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2022 10:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.