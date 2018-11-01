Motilal Oswal Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 311.50 crore, up 235.63% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 311.50 crore in September 2018 up 235.63% from Rs. 92.81 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.72 crore in September 2018 down 63.63% from Rs. 62.47 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.66 crore in September 2018 down 18.67% from Rs. 90.57 crore in September 2017.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 622.65 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -36.58% returns over the last 6 months and -54.69% over the last 12 months.