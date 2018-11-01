Motilal Oswal Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 311.50 crore, up 235.63% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 311.50 crore in September 2018 up 235.63% from Rs. 92.81 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.72 crore in September 2018 down 63.63% from Rs. 62.47 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.66 crore in September 2018 down 18.67% from Rs. 90.57 crore in September 2017.
Motilal Oswal shares closed at 622.65 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -36.58% returns over the last 6 months and -54.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|311.50
|278.20
|92.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|311.50
|278.20
|92.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.78
|65.66
|2.52
|Depreciation
|4.52
|4.71
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|176.66
|108.13
|2.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.54
|99.70
|86.10
|Other Income
|5.60
|9.68
|2.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|69.14
|109.38
|88.97
|Interest
|27.34
|27.63
|9.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|41.80
|81.75
|79.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|41.80
|81.75
|79.82
|Tax
|18.61
|19.14
|17.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.19
|62.61
|62.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.47
|-0.85
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.72
|61.76
|62.47
|Equity Share Capital
|14.56
|14.51
|14.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|5.03
|4.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|4.96
|4.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|5.03
|4.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|4.96
|4.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited