Motilal Oswal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 624.20 crore, up 5.04% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 624.20 crore in March 2023 up 5.04% from Rs. 594.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.61 crore in March 2023 down 12.84% from Rs. 102.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.90 crore in March 2023 up 7.14% from Rs. 191.24 crore in March 2022.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 606.88 688.01 580.77
Other Operating Income 17.32 11.03 13.46
Total Income From Operations 624.20 699.04 594.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 157.53 155.90 149.92
Depreciation 11.71 14.20 10.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.25 4.00 0.48
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 268.59 269.98 264.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 186.12 254.96 169.34
Other Income 7.07 6.15 11.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 193.19 261.11 181.03
Interest 62.23 61.62 51.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 130.96 199.49 130.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 130.96 199.49 130.01
Tax 41.35 47.65 27.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.61 151.84 102.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.61 151.84 102.81
Equity Share Capital 14.79 14.79 14.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.17 10.36 6.98
Diluted EPS 6.15 10.28 6.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.17 10.36 6.98
Diluted EPS 6.15 10.28 6.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
