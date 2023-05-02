Motilal Oswal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 624.20 crore, up 5.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.20 crore in March 2023 up 5.04% from Rs. 594.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.61 crore in March 2023 down 12.84% from Rs. 102.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.90 crore in March 2023 up 7.14% from Rs. 191.24 crore in March 2022.