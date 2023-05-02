English
    Motilal Oswal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 624.20 crore, up 5.04% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 624.20 crore in March 2023 up 5.04% from Rs. 594.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.61 crore in March 2023 down 12.84% from Rs. 102.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.90 crore in March 2023 up 7.14% from Rs. 191.24 crore in March 2022.

    Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.98 in March 2022.

    Motilal Oswal shares closed at 618.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations606.88688.01580.77
    Other Operating Income17.3211.0313.46
    Total Income From Operations624.20699.04594.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost157.53155.90149.92
    Depreciation11.7114.2010.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.254.000.48
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses268.59269.98264.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax186.12254.96169.34
    Other Income7.076.1511.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax193.19261.11181.03
    Interest62.2361.6251.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax130.96199.49130.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax130.96199.49130.01
    Tax41.3547.6527.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.61151.84102.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.61151.84102.81
    Equity Share Capital14.7914.7914.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1710.366.98
    Diluted EPS6.1510.286.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1710.366.98
    Diluted EPS6.1510.286.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am