Motilal Oswal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 624.20 crore, up 5.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.20 crore in March 2023 up 5.04% from Rs. 594.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.61 crore in March 2023 down 12.84% from Rs. 102.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.90 crore in March 2023 up 7.14% from Rs. 191.24 crore in March 2022.

Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.98 in March 2022.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 618.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.