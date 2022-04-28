Motilal Oswal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.23 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 594.23 crore in March 2022 down 11.05% from Rs. 668.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.81 crore in March 2022 down 59.18% from Rs. 251.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.24 crore in March 2022 down 43.07% from Rs. 335.95 crore in March 2021.

Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.18 in March 2021.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 906.95 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 50.49% over the last 12 months.