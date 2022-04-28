 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motilal Oswal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.23 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 594.23 crore in March 2022 down 11.05% from Rs. 668.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.81 crore in March 2022 down 59.18% from Rs. 251.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.24 crore in March 2022 down 43.07% from Rs. 335.95 crore in March 2021.

Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.18 in March 2021.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 906.95 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 50.49% over the last 12 months.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 580.77 616.74 655.76
Other Operating Income 13.46 -- 12.28
Total Income From Operations 594.23 616.74 668.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 149.92 146.82 113.46
Depreciation 10.21 9.98 11.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.48 -- 3.87
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 264.28 269.59 217.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.34 190.35 322.32
Other Income 11.69 12.04 2.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.03 202.39 324.95
Interest 51.02 44.77 36.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 130.01 157.62 288.11
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.86
P/L Before Tax 130.01 157.62 288.97
Tax 27.20 31.55 37.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.81 126.07 251.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.81 126.07 251.84
Equity Share Capital 14.91 14.72 14.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.98 8.57 17.18
Diluted EPS 6.94 8.40 16.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.98 8.57 17.18
Diluted EPS 6.94 8.40 16.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
