Motilal Oswal Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 668.04 crore, up 68.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 668.04 crore in March 2021 up 68.02% from Rs. 397.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.84 crore in March 2021 up 330.6% from Rs. 109.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.95 crore in March 2021 up 633.76% from Rs. 62.94 crore in March 2020.

Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 17.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.38 in March 2020.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 629.50 on April 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.44% returns over the last 6 months and 34.08% over the last 12 months.