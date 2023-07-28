Motilal Oswal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 885.18 crore, up 87.69% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 871.59 606.88 462.27 Other Operating Income 13.59 17.32 9.34 Total Income From Operations 885.18 624.20 471.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 196.23 157.53 143.41 Depreciation 14.57 11.71 10.99 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 5.19 0.25 3.51 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 283.88 268.59 253.72 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 385.31 186.12 59.98 Other Income 30.29 7.07 10.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 415.60 193.19 70.19 Interest 70.70 62.23 45.97 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 344.90 130.96 24.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 344.90 130.96 24.22 Tax 57.86 41.35 19.86 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 287.04 89.61 4.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 287.04 89.61 4.36 Equity Share Capital 14.80 14.79 14.91 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.40 6.17 0.29 Diluted EPS 19.37 6.15 0.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.40 6.17 0.29 Diluted EPS 19.37 6.15 0.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited