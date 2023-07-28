English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Motilal Oswal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 885.18 crore, up 87.69% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 885.18 crore in June 2023 up 87.69% from Rs. 471.61 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.04 crore in June 2023 up 6483.49% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.17 crore in June 2023 up 429.9% from Rs. 81.18 crore in June 2022.
    Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 19.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.Motilal Oswal shares closed at 818.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.83% returns over the last 6 months and 5.43% over the last 12 months.
    Motilal Oswal Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations871.59606.88462.27
    Other Operating Income13.5917.329.34
    Total Income From Operations885.18624.20471.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost196.23157.53143.41
    Depreciation14.5711.7110.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.190.253.51
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses283.88268.59253.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax385.31186.1259.98
    Other Income30.297.0710.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax415.60193.1970.19
    Interest70.7062.2345.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax344.90130.9624.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax344.90130.9624.22
    Tax57.8641.3519.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities287.0489.614.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period287.0489.614.36
    Equity Share Capital14.8014.7914.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.406.170.29
    Diluted EPS19.376.150.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.406.170.29
    Diluted EPS19.376.150.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Motilal Oswal #Motilal Oswal Financial Services #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!