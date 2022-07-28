 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motilal Oswal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.61 crore, down 14.32% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 471.61 crore in June 2022 down 14.32% from Rs. 550.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2022 down 96.71% from Rs. 132.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.18 crore in June 2022 down 62.07% from Rs. 214.03 crore in June 2021.

Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.04 in June 2021.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 781.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -24.72% over the last 12 months.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 462.27 580.77 541.55
Other Operating Income 9.34 13.46 8.86
Total Income From Operations 471.61 594.23 550.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 143.41 149.92 110.25
Depreciation 10.99 10.21 8.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 3.51 0.48 5.04
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 253.72 264.28 227.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.98 169.34 199.44
Other Income 10.21 11.69 6.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.19 181.03 205.65
Interest 45.97 51.02 34.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.22 130.01 170.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.22 130.01 170.73
Tax 19.86 27.20 38.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.36 102.81 132.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.36 102.81 132.61
Equity Share Capital 14.91 14.91 14.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 6.98 9.04
Diluted EPS 0.29 6.94 8.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 6.98 9.04
Diluted EPS 0.29 6.94 8.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
