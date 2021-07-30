Motilal Oswal Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 550.41 crore, up 27.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 550.41 crore in June 2021 up 27.81% from Rs. 430.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.61 crore in June 2021 up 47.2% from Rs. 90.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.03 crore in June 2021 down 3.85% from Rs. 222.61 crore in June 2020.

Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 9.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.09 in June 2020.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 1,059.00 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.66% returns over the last 6 months and 55.72% over the last 12 months.