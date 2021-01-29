Motilal Oswal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 546.35 crore, up 69.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.35 crore in December 2020 up 69.65% from Rs. 322.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.75 crore in December 2020 up 110.29% from Rs. 90.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.66 crore in December 2020 up 111.44% from Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2019.

Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 13.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.14 in December 2019.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 604.90 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.80% returns over the last 6 months and -25.82% over the last 12 months.