Motilal Oswal Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 322.04 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.04 crore in December 2019 down 2.67% from Rs. 330.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.71 crore in December 2019 up 9.86% from Rs. 82.57 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2019 up 3.33% from Rs. 125.71 crore in December 2018.

Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.14 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.64 in December 2018.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 873.35 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.53% returns over the last 6 months and 29.42% over the last 12 months.