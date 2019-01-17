Motilal Oswal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 330.89 crore, up 325.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.89 crore in December 2018 up 325.36% from Rs. 77.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.57 crore in December 2018 up 62.32% from Rs. 50.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.71 crore in December 2018 up 73.75% from Rs. 72.35 crore in December 2017.

Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.52 in December 2017.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 682.45 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -54.02% over the last 12 months.