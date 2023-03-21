 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motilal Oswal Securities gives 'buy' rating to Phoenix Mills, sees 31% upside

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has initiated buy rating on The Phoenix Mills India Ltd and increased its target price to Rs 1700 a share, up 31 percent from its current market price.

Phoenix Mills, a prominent developer of retail-led mixed-use assets, manages 11 malls across eight cities in India. With three more malls under construction, including one in Kolkata, the company is set to expand to its ninth city.

Phoenix operates Grade-A standalone offices in Mumbai and Pune and aims to enhance land yields by constructing offices on top of or adjacent to its malls. In addition to its mall portfolio, Phoenix has built one hotel each in Mumbai and Agra, and residential projects in Bengaluru and Chennai.

In February 2023, Phoenix opened its 11th mall in Ahmedabad, and is expected to deliver the Pune and Bengaluru malls in the first quarter of FY24, according to Motilal Oswal report. With a pre-leasing rate of approximately 90 percent, the company's commercial EBITDA (office plus retail) is projected to show a compound annual growth rate of 34 percent from FY23 to FY25, the Motilal Oswal report added.