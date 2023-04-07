 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Max Healthcare with 'buy', sees 27% upside

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Motilal Oswal expects Max Health to deliver 16 percent / 17 percent revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25 to Rs 7,700 crore and Rs 2,150 crore and a 20 percent return on invested capital in FY25

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has initiated coverage on Max Healthcare Institute Ltd with a “buy” rating and raised the target price to Rs 530 a share, an upside of by 27 percent from the current market price, expecting robust earnings in the coming years.

" We expect Max Health to deliver 16 percent/17 percent revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25 to Rs 7,700 crore and Rs 2,150 crore and a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 20  percent in FY25 v/s 14 percent in FY22,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

The increase in earnings is based on several factors, including the reduction in the share of institutional patients and the increase in the number of international patients, it said.

Cost management measures and the plan to double operating beds over the next five years, mainly financed by strong internal accruals are expected to boost profitability. Inorganic initiatives are also expected to contribute to earnings growth, the brokerage said.