Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Max Healthcare with 'buy', sees 27% upside

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has initiated coverage on Max Healthcare Institute Ltd with a “buy” rating and raised the target price to Rs 530 a share, an upside of by 27 percent from the current market price, expecting robust earnings in the coming years.

" We expect Max Health to deliver 16 percent/17 percent revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25 to Rs 7,700 crore and Rs 2,150 crore and a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 20 percent in FY25 v/s 14 percent in FY22,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

The increase in earnings is based on several factors, including the reduction in the share of institutional patients and the increase in the number of international patients, it said.

Cost management measures and the plan to double operating beds over the next five years, mainly financed by strong internal accruals are expected to boost profitability. Inorganic initiatives are also expected to contribute to earnings growth, the brokerage said.

On growth path Between FY19 and FY22, Max Healthcare registered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 percent and 57 percent in revenue and EBITDA to Rs 5,200 crore and Rs 1,600 crore, respectively. EBITDA is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

Max Healthcare has demonstrated a strong CAGR of 48 percent in operating EBITDA per bed, reaching Rs 5.7 million during the FY20-22 during. Even in the first nine months of FY23, it recorded a 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in operating EBITDA per bed to Rs 6.4 million. Optimisation of case mix/payer mix, elevated occupancy and operational cost management measures contributed to the growth, the report said. Expansion plans Max Healthcare has a strong track record of enhancing the profitability of its hospitals, surpassing its peers in terms of operational metrics. It holds a significant land bank in its current locations, which is expected to boost its growth potential over the next three to five years, analysts at the brokerage wrote. The hospital and diagnostic industry in India is expected to continue experiencing strong demand due to increasing income levels, healthcare needs, and higher penetration of health insurance. Max Health is strategically positioned in metro cities and has strong execution capabilities, which position it well to take advantage of these opportunities, the brokerage said. "... its concentration in metros, its clinical excellence, and international affiliations to further improve the revenue share from international patients. These patients are the highest ARPOB payors and thus their increased share would drive profitability for Max Health further. We expect 32 percent sales CAGR to Rs 1,100 crore over FY23-25 from this segment," the report added, referring to average revenue per occupied bed. The management has devised plans to enhance the hospital business's key operating metrics even further. The company aims to decrease the institutional payor mix to 15 percent of beds within the next one of two years from the current level of 28 percent (17 percent of revenue during 9MFY23). This initiative is expected to boost the ARPOB while enhancing profitability, the analysts said. As of the end-nine month ended of FY23, Max Health is operating at 76 percent occupancy. The company intends to more than double its bed capacity to 7,442 by FY28, with the majority of the expansion being brownfield. This expansion would largely be financed by internal accruals, providing enough visibility for bed additions, the report said. On April 6, the stock closed 3.3 percent higher at Rs 433 on the National Stock Exchange. The market is closed on April 7 on account of Good Friday. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol News