Motilal Oswal financial services report 17-fold surge in net profit

Motilal Oswal Financial Services reported a consolidated net profit multiplying nearly 17 times from the year-ago period to Rs 527 crore on July 27.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations almost doubled to Rs 1,500 crore. The capital market business registered a stellar 63 percent growth in net profit to Rs 155 crore. The revenue from this segment of the brokerage firm increased 44 percent in the first quarter to Rs 879 crore.

Overall, asset and wealth management revenue grew 10 percent on year to Rs 241 crore, with profit to growing 10 percent to Rs 64 crore.

The assets under management business (AUM) across mutual funds, portfolio management services, and alternative investment funds grew to Rs 51,250 crore, up nearly 20 percent from the same quarter last year.

MF AUM stood at Rs 33,460 crore. The company said that strong performance in active MF schemes resulted in an 89 percent YoY growth in gross sales, the company said in a disclosure to the exchanges.

On Thursday, during the earnings approval meeting, the board granted permission to transfer the company's broking and distribution business to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Glide Tech Investment Advisory Private. Afterwards, the name of Glide Tech will be changed to Motilal Oswal Broking and Distribution Pvt Ltd.

The board has also given consent to transfer the wealth business of Motilal Oswal Wealth Ltd to parent Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On Thursday, shares of the company ended 2 percent down at Rs 818 on the National Stock Exchange.

