Motilal Oswal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,319.81 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,319.81 crore in September 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 1,324.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 509.27 crore in September 2022 down 5.08% from Rs. 536.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 752.63 crore in September 2022 down 4.1% from Rs. 784.78 crore in September 2021.

Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 36.56 in September 2021.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 722.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.81% returns over the last 6 months and -18.89% over the last 12 months.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,307.48 740.85 1,307.92
Other Operating Income 12.33 12.13 16.76
Total Income From Operations 1,319.81 752.98 1,324.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 243.55 232.18 210.01
Depreciation 15.57 13.36 13.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 18.89 8.55 27.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 312.20 311.24 306.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 729.60 187.65 767.56
Other Income 7.46 7.68 4.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 737.06 195.33 771.64
Interest 129.95 114.41 112.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 607.11 80.92 659.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 607.11 80.92 659.05
Tax 98.09 49.65 109.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 509.02 31.27 549.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 509.02 31.27 549.47
Minority Interest -0.77 -0.69 -12.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.02 0.69 -0.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 509.27 31.27 536.51
Equity Share Capital 14.76 14.91 14.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.45 2.10 36.56
Diluted EPS 34.27 2.07 35.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.49 2.10 36.56
Diluted EPS 34.27 2.07 35.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
