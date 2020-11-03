Motilal Oswal Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 811.23 crore, up 31.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 811.23 crore in September 2020 up 31.26% from Rs. 618.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.46 crore in September 2020 up 108.26% from Rs. 142.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.00 crore in September 2020 up 61.48% from Rs. 260.72 crore in September 2019.

Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 20.07 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.73 in September 2019.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 558.60 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.57% returns over the last 6 months and -19.25% over the last 12 months.