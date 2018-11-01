Motilal Oswal Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 682.07 crore, Down 3.18% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 682.07 646.47 704.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 682.07 646.47 704.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 125.55 119.05 121.02 Depreciation 5.96 6.04 8.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 395.36 247.94 222.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.20 273.44 352.72 Other Income 1.89 1.33 6.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.09 274.77 359.27 Interest 130.09 130.49 131.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.00 144.28 228.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.00 144.28 228.01 Tax 23.92 40.68 79.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.08 103.60 148.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.08 103.60 148.94 Minority Interest -0.35 -0.53 -7.31 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.46 0.76 2.14 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.19 103.83 143.77 Equity Share Capital 14.56 14.51 14.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.34 7.95 9.94 Diluted EPS -1.32 7.84 9.81 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.34 7.95 9.94 Diluted EPS -1.32 7.84 9.81 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited